"The world got to get a taste of what I do best" - MJF reveals when AEW officials and wrestlers noticed his abilities

MJF is one of the best heels in the wrestling world, making fans hate him for his despicable character. AEW portrayed MJF as a top heel almost from the beginning of his run.

At AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, MJF cut a promo on Bret Hart, interrupting the WWE Hall of Famer. The promo was well-received backstage and by fans around the world. It showcased the young star's ability on the mic.

MJF has now re-iterated that he first got noticed backstage in AEW after his promo against Hart and talked about it during his appearance on Talk is Jericho.

The 24-year-old admitted that he was not well known in the wrestling world before the promo, but Tony Khan had an idea of what he had in MJF. That was only proven further with the Bret Hart promo.

“I’ll just say it, I wasn’t well known coming into this company. There are a lot of other guys in this promotion who were well known that came from the indies that had never been on a nationally televised show, and I’ll never forget. Tony Khan - I think he kinda knew what he had with MJF, but he didn’t fully. And when he gave me that microphone and Bret Hart was talking in the middle of the ring, I went out there. The world got to get a taste of what I do best."

MJF reveals the reaction to his promo against Bret Hart in AEW

MJF stated that his promo against Bret Hart got a reaction from both fans and wrestlers. He went on to compare his success since that moment with Kurt Angle's success in WWE.

MJF also praised Chris Jericho for having been a mentor who worked with him.

Advertisement

“I think that was when everybody collectively went, ‘Who is this guy? My God,’ and ever since then, it’s been a wild, incredible ride. I think I can easily say, probably no one in the history of the business, outside of maybe one or two guys, probably just one guy, probably just Kurt Angle, has achieved as much as I have in such a short period of time, has been a top guy as quick as I have in such a short period of time. But again, I do attribute that to you honestly because you have been a mentor, you’ve been a friend and I think that’s why me and you are going to hold those AEW World Tag Titles for a very very long time.”

Tomorrow night the #InnerCircle will hold a War Council and well...who knows what they have left to say pic.twitter.com/7zeUrstxI0 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 9, 2021

MJF and Chris Jericho failed to win the AEW Tag Team Championships at Revolution against The Young Bucks. They are set to host the Inner Circle War Council on this week's episode of Dynamite.