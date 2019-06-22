AEW News: MJF reveals whether his Bret Hart promo was scripted or not

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 169 // 22 Jun 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MJF is a perfect heel

What's the story?

As a guest on WrestlingInc's WINCLY Podcast, MJF revealed whether his Bret Hart promo at AEW Double or Nothing was scripted or not.

In case you didn't know..

Maxwell Jacob Friedman or MJF is probably one of the best talents in professional wrestling right now. He is fantastic on the mic and cuts a promo better than most people. His in-ring ability is more than adequate and he knows how to draw heat from the crowd. His persona of a snobbish know-it-all heel is almost pitch perfect.

Moreover, he lives the character in real life and goes out of his way to keep it as real as possible. He's a throwback to heels of the past and sparks the same kind of heat in public as he does in the ring.

The heart of the matter

On the WINCLY Podcast, he also told Wrestling Inc. that Cody Rhodes (his best friend and mentor) got him involved once they met at Alpha-1 Wrestling in Canada, with Cody saying they would build the company on his back. He also maintains that he stole the show at All In and right after that, Tony Khan sent him a contract to sign with AEW.

At AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, MJF cut one of the best promos of the night on Bret Hart. He also revealed whether that promo was unscripted. He goes on to say -

"Everything that comes out of my mouth is 110 percent authentic. That's the difference between me and these losers who try to be confident and try to be anywhere near as good as me. I'm never gonna have some schmuck writer walk up to me and be like, 'Oh, MJF I had this idea.' No! I would rip the paper up, chew on it and spit it in his face. I don't need help being me because I am the only me. There will never be anyone like me ever again.

MJF also insists that he won the Casino Battle Royal because 'Hangman' Adam Page's feet touched the floor but no one caught it. Apparently, his lawyer is looking into it.

What's next?

MJF certainly knows how to stay in character no matter what. He'll be in action at AEW Fyter Fest in a four-way match against Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, and Jimmy Havoc.