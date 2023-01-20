The Young Bucks pay homage to Jay Briscoe in rare social tribute

This past Tuesday night, the wrestling world was heartbroken as 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe passed away. One of his major rivals, The Young Bucks, paid homage to him by making a major update to their Twitter profile.

Tony Khan first announced Briscoe's passing. Initially, the cause of death wasn't mentioned, but later on, it was reported that Jay Briscoe passed away in a fatal automobile accident.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, several wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe as they all wrestled wearing a black armband with his name stitched on it. Among them was The Young Bucks. Matt Jackson shared a picture on Instagram of himself and his brother wearing the armband.

"Jay, we ❤️ you forever," Matt Jackson commented.

Following this, The Young Bucks made a major change to their Twitter profile. They updated their banner with a picture of the late Jay Briscoe and updated their bio as well.

"It's not fair," The Young Bucks bio read.

The Young Bucks updated their Twitter banner and bio

They have since then deleted the bio.

The Young Bucks along with several members of the wrestling community donated to Jay Briscoe's fundraiser

In light of the unexpected passing of the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, a fundraiser was started to help support Briscoe's family for all their future expenditures. His wife was the one that approved the fundraiser.

Several members of the wrestling community contributed. Some of the names include the current AEW Trios Champions The Young Bucks, the Ocho Chris Jericho, and former WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Matt, and Nick Jackson donated to Briscoe's fundraiser

The goal for the fundraiser is $200,000. The total amount raised so far is $173,801. If you wish to donate, please visit the Give Send Go page mentioned below.

