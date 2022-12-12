The Young Bucks accused of "burying" former WWE RAW tag team champions in AEW due to a fit of jealousy

The Young Bucks are one of the biggest names in AEW, both in the ring as well as backstage, due to their position. Because of this, Jim Cornette believes the brothers have purposely sabotaged FTR's booking in AEW.

FTR quickly rose in the AEW rankings across 2022 and has had some of the best-received matches in the promotion. Despite having a chance to dethrone the Young Bucks and being the number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships, the duo always seem to fall short.

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran accused the Young Bucks of using their pull to push FTR down in the promotion.

"Now it’s too late to do anything about the fact that they lost a lot of opportunities with FTR. They buried them specifically because of jealousy on the part of the [Young Bucks]. They couldn’t stand that people were saying that FTR was the best team, because they in their deluded fantasies think that they are." (02:26:27 onward).

Cornette continued, questioning how FTR could hold so many belts in other promotions but not be heavily featured in AEW.

"They get FTR in the company, the booking is insane, the push is inane, they have few wins, they start getting over organically with the people who start going ‘Why the f**k are these guys not on TV all the time?’ And somehow they got over enough to get all the other belts in the world, of every other country." (02:27:07 onward).

The Bucks and Kenny Omega are currently embroiled in a long feud with Death Triangle, but even former WWE head-writer Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't see how the angle will pan out in a promising way.

Jim Cornette seems to have a staunch belief that The Young Bucks have ruined FTR's AEW careers

Jim Cornette has never hidden his criticism of The Young Bucks' wrestling persona, but his recent gripes seem to have taken things further. His recent accusations mark the second time that he's accused the EVPs of meddling with FTR's booking.

During an earlier episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran called out fans for still making excuses for the Jackson brothers.

"They got every other company’s tag team title that means something in those companies but are completely meaningless in [AEW]," Cornette added. "And the apologists are still acting like this is not intentional, that anybody could be so stupid, and people are still trying to say they’re not being held down on purpose!"

The Young Bucks have become polarizing figures in AEW since the infamous "Brawl Out," but could they have gone as far as burying stars as popular as FTR?

