The Young Bucks Are Very Unhappy After AEW Makes New Announcement about Them

AEW's production team continues to take shots at The Young Bucks now that the former Executive Vice Presidents have been stripped of their kayfabe backstage powers. The self-proclaimed &quot;Founding Fathers&quot; have now expressed their frustration with the disrespect they are facing on social media.Matt and Nick Jackson walked into Globe Life Field last month at All In 2025 to battle Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in tag team competition, with their on-screen EVP titles on the line. The &quot;Moghul Assassins&quot; managed to successfully put away the Elite members, thus putting an end to the abuse of their backstage powers in storyline.Since then, AEW talent and production crew have been retaliating against The Bucks, replacing their lavish entrance with a low-budget one, and presenting them like mere enhancement talents this past week on Dynamite, not to mention the constant ribbing from their locker-room peers.Ahead of their match against Brodido this coming Wednesday, the company's X/Twitter profile posted yet another shoddily designed graphic for Matt and Nick, noting that this was the result of the Jackson brothers spending the promotion's graphics budget on a boat. The Bucks have now responded to the post with an angry emoji.The Bucks' upcoming match against Bandido and Brody King will be a semifinal round matchup in the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament. They defeated The Outrunners in the first round last week.The Young Bucks were taken out by their sworn rival on AEW DynamiteAfter defeating The Outrunners this past Wednesday on Dynamite, The Young Bucks were joined in the ring by Kazuchika Okada, who congratulated his Elite stablemates for advancing to the semifinal stage of the World Tag Team Title Tournament.Afterwards, the three stars launched an ambush on The Youngest Men Alive, but thankfully for the latter, Swerve Strickland arrived to even the odds and help chase the heels away.It remains to be seen whether the Bucks will be able to get one step closer to challenging The Hurt Syndicate for their belts at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.