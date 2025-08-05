  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks
  • The Young Bucks Are Very Unhappy After AEW Makes New Announcement about Them

The Young Bucks Are Very Unhappy After AEW Makes New Announcement about Them

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 05, 2025 01:35 GMT
Former AEW EVPs The Young Bucks [Image Credits: AEW
Former AEW EVPs The Young Bucks [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

AEW's production team continues to take shots at The Young Bucks now that the former Executive Vice Presidents have been stripped of their kayfabe backstage powers. The self-proclaimed "Founding Fathers" have now expressed their frustration with the disrespect they are facing on social media.

Ad

Matt and Nick Jackson walked into Globe Life Field last month at All In 2025 to battle Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in tag team competition, with their on-screen EVP titles on the line. The "Moghul Assassins" managed to successfully put away the Elite members, thus putting an end to the abuse of their backstage powers in storyline.

Since then, AEW talent and production crew have been retaliating against The Bucks, replacing their lavish entrance with a low-budget one, and presenting them like mere enhancement talents this past week on Dynamite, not to mention the constant ribbing from their locker-room peers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of their match against Brodido this coming Wednesday, the company's X/Twitter profile posted yet another shoddily designed graphic for Matt and Nick, noting that this was the result of the Jackson brothers spending the promotion's graphics budget on a boat. The Bucks have now responded to the post with an angry emoji.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

The Bucks' upcoming match against Bandido and Brody King will be a semifinal round matchup in the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament. They defeated The Outrunners in the first round last week.

The Young Bucks were taken out by their sworn rival on AEW Dynamite

After defeating The Outrunners this past Wednesday on Dynamite, The Young Bucks were joined in the ring by Kazuchika Okada, who congratulated his Elite stablemates for advancing to the semifinal stage of the World Tag Team Title Tournament.

Ad

Afterwards, the three stars launched an ambush on The Youngest Men Alive, but thankfully for the latter, Swerve Strickland arrived to even the odds and help chase the heels away.

It remains to be seen whether the Bucks will be able to get one step closer to challenging The Hurt Syndicate for their belts at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications