The Young Bucks break character to heap praise on CM Punk’s real-life adversary

The AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks, offered praise for CM Punk's real-life rival on social media recently. The Bucks allegedly had issues with Punk during his time in the Tony Khan-led promotion as well.
CM Punk's real-life adversary, Colt Cabana, received massive praise from The Young Bucks. The real-life issues between Punk and Colt have been well documented for years now. Their actual feud allegedly also affected Punk's relationship with The Elite in AEW.
Colt Cabana recently reacted to the WWE Superstar Kevin Owens acknowledging him during a podcast. Owens was talking about how Cabana once advised him to put out his merch. Colt Cabana reacted on X (fka Twitter) by admitting how he has been obsessed for years and tries his best in his backstage role in AEW:
"For 20+ years I OBSESSED about how to be a full time pro wrestler without being in “the machine”. I wanted all my friends to have the same ability. Kevin’s story is phenomenal. I try my best backstage w @AEW implementing where I can. Those 20+ yrs were tough but so rewarding," Colt wrote.
The Young Bucks took notice of the story shared by Colt Cabana and reacted by mentioning Colt's previous podcasts and comparing them to their 'BTE' show. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson also gave a salute to Cabana:
"BTE = Art of Wrestling & Wrestling Road Diaries, YoungBucksMerch = ColtMerch.com 🫡 to the OG."
Colt Cabana tried to bury the hatchet with CM Punk
During his interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour last year, CM Punk revealed that Colt Cabana once tried to talk to him during his time in AEW in order to settle the long-standing issues between them. The Second City Saint, however, refused to talk to Colt without a lawyer:
"I was at the curtain watching the show. When he came up to me and was like, 'Hey can we talk so it's not weird between us?' and I just said, 'I will never talk to you without a lawyer present,'" Punk disclosed.
Only time will tell if Punk and Colt Cabana will ever be able to bury the hatchet and settle things with each other.