The Young Bucks break silence on seemingly mocking CM Punk

A recent AEW Rampage segment with The Young Bucks seemingly included a shot at CM Punk. Now the Executive Vice Presidents are breaking their silence on what happened.

CM Punk controversially left AEW last year, while Matt and Nick Jackson have been there since day one, and recently re-signed as talents and EVPs. Last week's AEW Rampage episode saw Nick mockingly apologize to Tony Schiavone, and then offer him a $25 Amazon gift card. This was seen as a jab at Punk over how he previously distributed gift cards to members of the AEW locker room.

The Bucks just spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote AEW Revolution. They were asked about the apparent Rampage jab at The Second City Saint. Nick responded and gave a clear statement.

"All I know is I’m having fun again. That was missing for a long time," Nick said.

The Jackson brothers did not elaborate, or offer any further comments on Punk.

CM Punk spent almost 750 days under contract to AEW but never shared the ring with The Young Bucks, and that goes for teaming up or going against them.

The Young Bucks to make history with first title win since CM Punk's departure?

AEW Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson have set records with the company since launching in 2019, and now they are potentially set to make history again.

Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view from the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC will be headlined by Sting's retirement. The Icon will team up with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in a Texas Tornado match.

The Bucks are currently two-time AEW tag team champions, tied with FTR for the most reigns with the straps. A win at Revolution would break the tie, making them the only three-time tag team champions in the company's history. For what it's worth, FTR, which often teamed with CM Punk in AEW, has 248 days as champions with their two reigns, while The Bucks have 330 days.

Ric Flair is set to be in Sting's corner at Revolution. It remains to be seen if AEW will have Sting retire as champion, or if The Bucks will become three-time champions.

