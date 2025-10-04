  • home icon
The Young Bucks break silence after suddenly getting a new name in AEW

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Oct 04, 2025 01:49 GMT
Former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. (Image via X/@youngbucks)
Former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. (Image via X/@youngbucks)

Former AEW EVPs The Young Bucks have been going through a difficult period since losing their titles as Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling. For the last two pay-per-views, they have lost out on the chance to become AEW World Tag Team Champions once again.

Some luck went in their favour last month when they teamed up with the Death Riders to defeat the team of Brodido and The Opps. Following their win in the 10-man tag team match, their team won $500,000, which the Bucks got to keep as Moxley didn't have any interest in the money.

However, the duo lost their money gambling as Nick Jackson tried to double their winnings. This led to them being called "The Broke Bucks" on the latest episode of Dynamite by the production team. The name caught fire and was trending on Twitter [X], and the Bucks broke their silence on the name with a simple two-word message.

"Oh cmon!" they said.

The duo was confronted by Jack Perry at All Out 2025 before Luchasaurus laid them both out. Neither of them has been booked for AEW WreslteDream yet, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a reunited Jurassic Express take on The Young Bucks on October 18, 2025.

The Young Bucks recently lost to another former Elite member on AEW Dynamite

The sixth anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite saw some blockbuster moments take place on the show. One such moment was the return of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who made his return from injury. Omega was last seen at Forbidden Door 2025 and had been nursing himself back to health since then.

He was scheduled to team up with the current World Tag Team Champions, Brodido, to take on the team of Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks. Omega emerged victorious in the match before being ambushed by a returning Andrade, who sided with Omega's former manager, Don Callis.

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

