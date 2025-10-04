The Young Bucks break silence after suddenly getting a new name in AEW

Former AEW EVPs The Young Bucks have been going through a difficult period since losing their titles as Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling. For the last two pay-per-views, they have lost out on the chance to become AEW World Tag Team Champions once again.Some luck went in their favour last month when they teamed up with the Death Riders to defeat the team of Brodido and The Opps. Following their win in the 10-man tag team match, their team won $500,000, which the Bucks got to keep as Moxley didn't have any interest in the money.However, the duo lost their money gambling as Nick Jackson tried to double their winnings. This led to them being called &quot;The Broke Bucks&quot; on the latest episode of Dynamite by the production team. The name caught fire and was trending on Twitter [X], and the Bucks broke their silence on the name with a simple two-word message.&quot;Oh cmon!&quot; they said.The duo was confronted by Jack Perry at All Out 2025 before Luchasaurus laid them both out. Neither of them has been booked for AEW WreslteDream yet, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a reunited Jurassic Express take on The Young Bucks on October 18, 2025.The Young Bucks recently lost to another former Elite member on AEW DynamiteThe sixth anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite saw some blockbuster moments take place on the show. One such moment was the return of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who made his return from injury. Omega was last seen at Forbidden Door 2025 and had been nursing himself back to health since then.He was scheduled to team up with the current World Tag Team Champions, Brodido, to take on the team of Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks. Omega emerged victorious in the match before being ambushed by a returning Andrade, who sided with Omega's former manager, Don Callis.