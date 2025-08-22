  • home icon
  The Young Bucks call out the disrespect they are receiving in AEW

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 22, 2025 14:12 GMT
The Young Bucks [Image taken from allelitewrestling.com]
The Young Bucks have been made a laughing stock in AEW ever since losing their EVP title. Now, the duo has called out the disrespect online.

At All In: Texas, Matt and Nick Jackson lost a high-stakes tag match to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, with a stipulation that if the Bucks lost, they would lose their EVP title. Since then, the duo has endured a downfall and has been disrespected at every corner in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former AEW Tag Team Champions even got fined recently for putting their hands on ring announcer Justin Roberts on Dynamite last week.

Earlier today, the Bucks called out this disrespect when a clothing brand posted custom Young Bucks merchandise mocking the duo on X (fka Twitter). The Bucks responded to the post with a GIF that showed how disrespected they felt.

While the gag has been ongoing since All In, it must be emphasized that this is all part of character work, and the Bucks do not actually feel disrespected in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Young Bucks Lash Out on Disrespectful AEW Graphic

The Young Bucks will be in action this Saturday on Collision. The duo will be taking on the Paragon. As usual, the Jacksonville-based promotion put out a graphic promoting the match on X (fka Twitter). However, a specific detail about that graphic did not sit well with the Bucks.

The graphic, while effectively showing the Paragon members, featured a low-quality version of Matt and Nick Jackson. The Bucks then responded to the disrespectful graphic, making their feelings about the mockery clear.

"This has to stop," the Bucks wrote.

Check out the graphic here.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are set for a huge Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW Forbidden Door this Sunday, where they will team with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Gabe Kidd to face Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Karan Raj

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
