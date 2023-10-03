The Young Bucks comment on Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) AEW debut

WrestleDream 2023 featured the memorable AEW debut of Adam Copeland (fka Edge in WWE). The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) recently commented on the Hall of Famer's signing.

At WrestleDream, The Young Bucks defeated three other tag teams to secure a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Following the show's main event, Copeland rescued Sting and Darby Allin while they were being assaulted by Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

On the latest episode of Being the Elite, Nick Jackson mentioned that The Rated-R Superstar's signing was a massive victory for AEW.

“We’re not the only ones that got a big W tonight. I think the company had a big W. I saw that debut.”

Matt Jackson added that he was pleased to see Copeland in All Elite Wrestling while expressing his admiration for the latter's iconic theme song.

“It was really cool seeing Adam Copeland [debut], with his music that we all sang out loud for years.” (H/T ITR Wrestling)

At the WrestleDream media scrum, Adam Copeland listed the stars he would like to face in AEW, including Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley. He is set to lock horns with Luchasaurus in a one-on-one bout on next week's Dynamite.

Adam Copeland (Edge) has reportedly agreed to fill in the gap created by CM Punk's exit

Recent reports have suggested that Copeland is looking for a bigger role in AEW and has agreed to fill in the gap created by CM Punk's exit. The Second City Saint was one of the most prominent names on the company's roster and the face of Collision before his abrupt departure.

Following Punk's exit, AEW also lost Jade Cargill to WWE as the former TBS Champion recently signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut. It will be interesting to see how the Tony Khan-led company plans to bounce back.

What are your thoughts on Copeland's AEW debut? Can he lead the promotion to new heights? Let us know in the comments section below.

