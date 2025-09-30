  • home icon
The Young Bucks drop a cryptic tease following AEW star's shocking betrayal

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 30, 2025 10:27 GMT
The Young Bucks have a new rivalry brewing. (Image via X/@AEW)

The Young Bucks unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out earlier this month. The former EVPs were involved in the four-way ladder match against JetSpeed, the Don Callis Family, and the current champions, Brodido.

Following their match, they were confronted by a returning star who used to be their friend and teammate. The star in question is former TNT Champion Jack Perry, who split from the Bucks on his return and joined forces with former tag team partner, Luchasaurus, reuniting Jurassic Express.

Jack Perry was part of the Elite with the Young Bucks before his absence, but things changed during his time away from the company. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions dropped a cryptic message following Jack Perry's betrayal.

They have changed their Twitter [X] bio to just a knife, hinting at the knife Jack Perry has been sporting. The change in bio can also be seen as the Young Bucks feeling as if they were stabbed in the back by their former stable member after Luchasaurus attacked them at All Out.

Former AEW Champions to make first appearance at Dynamite since reuniting

This week's edition of Dynamite is set to be an exciting one, as it is set to be a special two and a half hour long episode. The promotion celebrates the sixth anniversary of its flagship show, and several huge segments and matches have been planned for the show, including Jurassic Express' first appearance since All Out.

Moreover, the show will also feature a hard-hitting trios match, which sees the Bucks in action. They team up with Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander to take on Brodido and a returning Kenny Omega. It will also feature Toni Storm's first appearance on AEW television since losing her Women's World Championship at All Out.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
