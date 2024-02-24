The Young Bucks to get a controversial star back to AEW? Exploring the possibility

The Young Bucks could bring back a controversial star to AEW. The star in question here is Jack Perry.

Perry has been absent from AEW programs since Tony Khan reportedly suspended him after his backstage brawl with CM Punk at the 2023 All-In in London. During his AEW absence, he appeared at NJPW and tore his AEW contract, but the Jacksonville-based promotion has yet to remove him from the active roster page.

Also, let’s not forget that just like Perry, Matt and Nick Jackson also have a history with CM Punk. The Young Bucks were also involved in an altercation with The Second City Saint at All In in 2022. AEW can weave this factor into a storyline, building a perfect plan to re-introduce Perry to the shows.

The Young Bucks sarcastically apologize to WWE veteran

The Bucks have been playing their corporate heel persona very well. Last week on Dynamite, they charged WWE veteran Tony Schiavone a $1000 fine just because they didn’t like his tone during their conversation. Nick deliberately bumped Tony, causing him to fall.

The Bucks sarcastically apologized for their actions and gifted Tony a $25 Amazon gift card on the recent episode of Dynamite. An interesting thing to note here is that this move from the EVPs could be a dig at CM Punk. Last year, Punk gave Dax Harwood Starbucks gift cards despite being their rival.

