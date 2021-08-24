The Young Bucks make outrageous claim about the AEW World Tag Team titles

The Young Bucks have made bold claims about their AEW Tag Team Championships, and how they expect to drop them in the future.

In a new Twitter bio, The Jackson Brothers stated that they would eventually drop their AEW Tag Team titles either when it's time to hang up their wrestling boots or forfeit the belts since there would be no team competent enough to dethrone them:

"We’ll eventually drop the titles either when we retire or when Tizz Kizz enforces the Mercy Rule. lMAo," The Young Bucks wrote.

Nick and Matt Jackson are famously known for using Twitter as a lethal weapon. Most of the time, we see them hilariously trolling a fellow wrestling star or legend.

However, The Young Bucks' recently updated bio is more about making a bold claim. There's no doubt that the brothers have become unstoppable ever since becoming the AEW Tag Team Champions.

There are hardly any credible tag teams left who could pose a formidable threat to their title reign. Nick and Matt Jackson are currently the longest reigning tag team champions in AEW's history. With the tag team division in dire need of a shake-up at the moment, it remains to be seen if the company will pull the trigger of changing the landscape or not.

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team titles in a steel cage match at All Out

The Young Bucks could lose their titles next month!

The company recently announced a four-team eliminator tournament to determine the next challengers for The Young Bucks. The winning team will earn their shot at All Out on September 5th. However, The Jackson Brothers would have to defend their titles inside a steel cage at the upcoming pay-per-view.

During last week's Rampage show, Jurassic Express defeated the Private Party to advance in the tournament. They will now face the winner of the match between Varsity Blonds and the Lucha Bros.

Which tag team is your pick to win the Tag Team Eliminator Tournament and face the @youngbucks for the #AEW World Tag Team titles in a STEEL CAGE at #AEWAllOut in Chicago on Sept. 5?#PrivateParty#JurassicExpress#LuchaBros#VarsityBlonds pic.twitter.com/nPmbPRdlZ2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

With the upcoming episode of Dynamite set to emanate from Milwaukee this Wednesday, the company could continue the build-up to the Young Bucks' match at All Out.

