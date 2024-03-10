The Young Bucks make a statement ahead of major debut on AEW Collision

The Young Bucks have put out a memo related to their duties as Executive Vice Presidents, and this was related to tonight's episode of AEW Collision. This would be their debut as the new version of The Elite with Kazuchika Okada.

On Dynamite this week, they revealed that due to inactivity, they had to fire Kenny Omega from The Elite. They also suspended Hangman Adam Page due to his misconduct against referees during Revolution pay-per-view. They then brought in the man who would fill out their ranks, this being The Rainmaker.

On Twitter, The Young Bucks shared a message addressing tonight's show, talking about their debut as a trio with Kazuchika Okada. They were looking forward to showcasing their abilities as a unit and were looking forward to a great show tonight.

"re: Collision Tonight! Young Bucks & @rainmakerXokada debut tonight on #AEWCollision! We are so thrilled to show off our trios talent to the world. Let’s have a fantastic show tonight! Best regards, #theELITE," the Jackson Brothers tweeted.

Plans regarding Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks working together were always there

A recent report revealed that it was always the plan to debut Kazuchika Okada as a heel once he signed with AEW.

Sports Illustrated reported how they wished to bring in the former NJPW star as a heel, as this would be reminiscent of one of his original gimmicks in Japan. Tony Khan and The Young Bucks were instantly set on this, with the AEW President even being said to be the mastermind of it all.

"Per sources, there was no hesitancy about debuting Okada as a heel. His original big run in Japan came off of being a great playboy heel. People will likely still cheer him because he’s so likable and possesses movie-star looks, but all parties–Khan, the EVPs in Omega and the Bucks, and Okada–agreed that his run in AEW should start as a villain, which was an idea that came directly from Khan," reported Sports Illustrated.

Tonight, they will show the world how well they work as a trio and prove whether The Elite is still a top trio in the promotion. After taking out Eddie Kingston, it remains to be seen who else is on the target list of the EVPs and their new business partner.

