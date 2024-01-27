The Young Bucks officially get new names in AEW

The Young Bucks' new name has just been made official by AEW. This was following the Jackson Brothers reintroducing themselves after they wished to take their EVP roles more seriously. This was reflected in the promotion's roster page.

Almost two weeks ago, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions broke their silence following their return a week before to interrupt Sting. During their interview with Renee Paquette, they revealed that they wished to be addressed by their God-given names, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Fans were able to see the changes reflected on AEW's official website now. This was now updated to their new looks, and containing their full names. Their titles of Executive Vice Presidents were still present on their profiles, which seems to be a focal point for their current gimmicks.

Young Bucks threaten to fine top tag team

The Young Bucks were also in attendance for this week's episode of Dynamite, but this time around, they were seen taking their roles as Executive Vice Presidents more seriously. As they entered the arena, they happened to pass by another twin tag team, Darius and Dante Martin of Top Flight.

They threatened to fine them as it seemed as if they came in late but instead claimed they were just joking.

The Jackson Brothers were then seen moments later during Sting and Darby Allin's segment, where they issued a challenge for Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the tag team titles. The Young Bucks were seen with headsets on, facilitating the entire segment.

At this point, it seems that 'heel EVPs' may be what they are going for moving forward, and fans are yet to see to what extent they will use their position for their gain.

