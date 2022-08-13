The Young Bucks respond to AJ Styles' invitation to WWE

The Young Bucks finally responded to AJ Styles' request for them to join WWE. They talked about missing the two-time WWE Champion.

The former AEW Tag team champions are gearing up for the upcoming Trios Tournament. Despite the brackets for the tournament being revealed, the identity of their third partner is still a mystery.

The Young Bucks recently tried to recruit Hangman Adam Page after the latter saved them from Adam Cole's ambush. However, Hangman Page refused to join as their third man, amicably explaining that he wanted to be with the Dark Order.

Citing the lack of a partner for the Bucks, a fan recently asked AJ Styles whether he wanted to join the AEW tag team to help them out. The veteran slyly flipped the question, stating that the Bucks should join WWE instead.

Following this interaction, Matt and Nick Jackson posted a tweet in response.

"We miss you too, @AJStylesOrg."

You can check out the full tweet here:

AJ Styles has previously worked with the popular duo during his days at the Bullet Club. Will they ever reunite in the future? Only time will tell.

Fans responded heartwarming messages in response to Young Bucks' tweet

A number of longtime wrestling fans still remember the time when AJ Styles and the Bucks used to be a team, as their nostalgic comments suggest.

A few fans also suggested that the Young Bucks should switch over to WWE.

Furthermore, a number of comments also expressed a desire to see WWE and AEW put together a joint show akin to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

The Demon Clown @TheDemonClown @youngbucks @AJStylesOrg I wish WWE knew how much of a draw an AEW v. WWE show could be @youngbucks @AJStylesOrg I wish WWE knew how much of a draw an AEW v. WWE show could be

As of now, a reunion between the long-separated wrestlers seems far fetched. However, things may soon change under Triple H's regime. Fans can only hope that AJ Styles gets to perform once more with the Bucks in the squared circle.

Would you like to see Matt and Nick Jackson team up with AJ Styles in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

