The Young Bucks send a message after losing all their money at gambling before AEW Dynamite

Ahead of the sixth anniversary show of AEW Dynamite last night, The Young Bucks got caught up in an unfortunate but hilarious gambling-related issue. Now, the brothers have responded to the incident.The Young Bucks were riding high going into Dynamite last night, as they had recently won $500,000 on a previous edition of Dynamite in a contest where they teamed up with the Death Riders to face the Opps and Brodido. Since Moxley wasn't interested in keeping any part of the money, the Bucks enjoyed the entire purse. Ahead of the six-year anniversary of the Jacksonville-based promotion's flagship show, the Bucks planned to use that money to make a grand entrance. However, things took a turn for the worse when Nick Jackson decided to hit the casino to double their money and ended up losing it all. Now, the brothers have sent a message addressing the incident.Taking to X, the Bucks, while responding to AEW's post regarding Nick hitting the Casino, replied with a slot machine emoji along with an awkward emoji.The Young Bucks got a new name on AEW DynamiteFollowing the events at the casino, Matt and Nick Jackson kicked off the show last night with their trios match, teaming up with Josh Alexander to face AEW tag team champions Brodido and the returning Kenny Omega. During their entrance, the brothers were dubbed &quot;The Broke Bucks.&quot; To make things worse, the duo ended up on the losing side of their bout, and their new name was even trending on X for a bit.chloe @_chhloexLINKLmfaooooo “The Broke Bucks” 😭😭😭 Nick you need help manThis marked another incident where the All Elite Wrestling production crew mocked Matt and Nick Jackson, who have been the target of humorous mistreatment since losing their EVP titles at All In: Texas. It will be interesting to see what happens next for the Young Bucks.