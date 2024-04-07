The Young Bucks send a three-word message seemingly confirming what will really happen on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks' recent message on social media seemingly confirms what will happen during an interesting segment on AEW Dynamite this week.

This week on AEW Collision, it was announced that they would air the footage of what happened backstage at AEW All In, where CM Punk got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry. This announcement was just thought to be a skit with The Young Bucks trolling the fans. However, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have seemingly confirmed what will happen on AEW Dynamite.

Matthew and Nicholas Jack recently took to social media to indicate that Tony Khan was really going to air the tape from AEW All In, and it wasn't a skit to troll the fans.

"Roll. The. Tape."

This comes after CM Punk gave an explosive interview on the MMA Hour where he criticized AEW and Tony Khan even calling the latter a clown.

Cody Rhodes opened up about The Young Bucks

While CM Punk may not have fond memories of AEW due to his controversial exit, Cody Rhodes' experience was not the same. After helping start All Elite Wrestling, The American Nightmare left and rejoined WWE within a few years. However, despite his exit in 2022, Rhodes has always said nice things about the promotion and his friends in The Elite.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, Cody Rhodes spoke positively about Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

“The biggest thing I learned from Matt and Nick [Jackson[ was you can love this and be obsessed with it and want it, but you’ve got to have fun. I’d think we have something good on paper, and Nick would say, ‘What if we keep going?’ They’d keep stirring the pot and creating magic," said Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan and AEW will actually release the unseen footage from AEW All In.

