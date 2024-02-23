The Young Bucks set to make major announcement

The Young Bucks have promised to make a major announcement at an upcoming show.

The brothers are one of the most notorious tag teams in the world at the moment. Their antics inside and outside the ring have been phenomenal over the years, making them a beloved duo.

However, after a string of losses, Matt and Nick Jackson decided they had enough. They took some time off TV and returned with a new look. Gone were the flashy clothes and goofy sideburns as they dawned a more serious expression.

They also demanded to be called Matthew and Nicholas Jackson and showed a vicious side to them when they attacked Sting and Darby Allin after their title win, fully embracing their corporate heel persona. While they attacked Sting and Darby Allin, they performed their signature BTE Trigger, only this time it was renamed the EVP Trigger.

With AEW Rampage just a few hours away, The Young Bucks took to social media to let their fans know that they will be renaming another one of their finishers during tonight's show.

"YOUR EVPs, Nicholas & Matthew Jackson will debut a new name for one of their finishers tonight on #AEWRampage!"

What happened during Ric Flair's meeting with The Young Bucks

Ric Flair signed with AEW so that he could be a part of Sting's final journey. However, Flair has found himself benched for the past couple of weeks. Hence, this past week on AEW Dynamite, Flair told Renee Paquette that he was disappointed that he wasn't as involved in Sting's farewell match.

Flair then approached Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's room and knocked on the door. When they opened the door he told them he wanted to speak to them.

Brandon Cutler has since taken to social media to provide some inside scoop into what happened during the meeting with the Bucks and Flair.

“BREAKING: Sources are saying, Ric Flair was spotted coming out of the creative meeting in Nicholas & Matthew Jackson’s office with a big grin on his face. But whatever was discussed in that room remains tight-lipped,” Cutler noted.

It looks like The Young Bucks are going through a rebranding phase and they are embracing their heelish side.

