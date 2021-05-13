The Young Bucks take a dig at Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are not among those who think twice before taking shots, even at the most revered figures of pro-wrestling.

The latest target of the duo's hilarious Twitter game is none other than two of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair.

In their recently updated Twitter bio, the AEW Tag Team Champions referenced the iconic "I'm sorry. I love you" moment from Flair and Michael's match at WrestleMania 24.

During the classic bout, an emotional Michaels ended Flair's career by saying the aforementioned line and then proceeded to take him down with a Sweet Chin Music.

"I’m sorry. I love you, " wrote the Young Bucks in their new Twitter bio.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 13, 2021

The brothers also referenced the moment during their match against SCU on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Moments before he struck Christopher Daniels with a vicious superkick, Matt Jackson uttered the line, drawing parallels between Ric Flair's final outing and Daniels' teased retirement.

Wanna know something crazy? Christopher Daniels is only 8 years younger than Ric Flair was when this moment happened pic.twitter.com/SuStfQUArc — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 13, 2021

As expected, the moment has left the Twitterati buzzing. While some praised them for using the line in the ideal context, others have criticized them for spoofing a legendary moment.

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships next week

After this week's triumph, The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships on next week's AEW Dynamite as well. The duo will put their titles on the line against Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison).

While a title change is unlikely to happen, the challengers will have the opportunity to impress and solidify their position as a team to watch out for in AEW.

The Young Bucks are likely to defend their Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kington and Jon Moxley at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. The rivalry between them has been simmering for a while now and can culminate at the pay-per-view.

What did you think about The Young Bucks' referencing an iconic WWE moment? Was it disrespectful, in your opinion? Sound off in the comments section below.