AEW's The Young Bucks take a jibe at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks don't believe in the trend of performers teasing surprise appearances in the WWE Royal Rumble match.

Nick and Matt Jackson regularly take potshots at many of those in the wrestling business through their Twitter bio updates. Their latest target seems to be all those who teased fans about possibly showing up WWE's recently-concluded Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble, on Saturday night.

The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio by writing that getting the fans talking on the internet about entering a Rumble match is out of fashion.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions also specifically mentioned the year 2016 in their bio, when their former Bullet Club stablemate, AJ Styles, debuted for the global juggernaut. Check out their bio below:

"Trolling the internet about being in the Rumble is so 2016," wrote The Young Bucks.

Even this year, many stars like CM Punk and Paige dropped subtle hints at showing up during the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble match, respectively. However, the only genuine surprises that went down during the 30-man Battle Royal were Shane McMahon and Bad Bunny.

The Young Bucks are unlikely to ever show up during a Royal Rumble match

It's no secret that Nick and Matt Jackson have rejected WWE's offer to join the promotion on more than one occasion. It was also rumored that they were pitched an invasion angle by WWE, which would have seen them possibly debut at Royal Rumble 2019, the beginning of the WrestleMania season.

However, they went on to become one of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling in the same year and haven't looked back since. With The Young Bucks at the top of their game in AEW, it would be foolish of fans to assume that they would jump ship to WWE and participate in the Royal Rumble anytime soon.

