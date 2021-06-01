The Young Bucks take a shot at 80s tag teams

The Young Bucks recently made another bold claim on their Twitter handle, boasting that they can make quick work of all the tag teams from the 1980s.

The AEW Tag Team Champions have a history of making over-the-top statements on Twitter to put over their obnoxious heel characters.

The duo successfully defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a terrific contest at Double or Nothing 2021.

In their recently updated Twitter bio, The Young Bucks declared that all the teams of the bygone era don't match up to them and they could defeat them quickly.

"The tag teams from the 80’s in current time? lol. Fodder for us. 8-10 min. 1:50 sec Picture in Picture. Bucks up strong. Meet us in office for notes. Next! lmAo," wrote The Young Bucks in their new Twitter bio.

New Twitter bio for The Young Bucks

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) June 1, 2021

Just over a few weeks ago, the duo took a dig at the all-time great tag team, Road Warriors, and claimed they could squash them in mere minutes.

What's next for The Young Bucks?

Having defeated Moxley and Kingston on Sunday night, The Young Bucks seemingly look invincible at the moment. However, a few challenges are lying ahead of them.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson would square off against PAC and Penta El Zero M in a non-title tag team match. A win for the Death Triangle members would ensure they earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Plus, FTR, who have made their intentions known, and Santana and Ortiz could also step into the tag team title picture.

Do you think The Young Bucks can legitimately defeat all the legendary tag teams from the 80s? Which team do you think will dethrone the duo and become the new AEW Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.