The Young Bucks seemingly fire shots at The Undertaker for recent comments 

The Young Bucks have seemingly taken a massive shot at The Undertaker for the latter's recent comments about today's wrestlers lacking "grit."

A few days back, The Deadman stated that barring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton, not many performers today have the trait mentioned above. The comments quickly became the talk of the town, with many sharing their views, some in agreement, while others disagreed.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today’s product.



I don’t know that it’s anybody’s fault, we all aged out and that new group has come up.”



- The Undertaker on WWE

(via True Geordie Podcast) “I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today’s product. I don’t know that it’s anybody’s fault, we all aged out and that new group has come up.”- The Undertaker on WWE(via True Geordie Podcast) https://t.co/uybvrUvKiO

AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks, have seemingly shared their thoughts about the comments. Updating their Twitter bio, they wrote that while today's performers are often mocked for their physicality, they don't indulge in backstage politics like their predecessors.

“Today’s wrestlers aren’t tough anymore!” Ridiculed, body-shamed, threat of cancellation, life’s work publicly mocked daily. But, nobody poops in our bags tho," read the new bio.

A screengrab of Young Bucks' Twitter bio.

Although Nick and Matt Jackson didn't directly mention The Undertaker in their tweet, it's safe to assume their bio update was most likely a response to the WWE legend's recent comments.

The Young Bucks often take shots at others in the wrestling business

The Undertaker is not the first entity to face the barbs from Young Bucks. Even in the past, the former AEW Tag Team Champions have taken jabs at who's who of the industry, be it the veterans or other promotions.

One such recent instance was when Nick and Matt Jackson fired shots at EC3 and Adam Scherr's (FKA Braun Strowman) company, Control Your Narrative (CYN).

The new promotion announced a series of rules the talents must follow during matches, including a ban on using Superkicks and Canadian Destoyers.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT The Young Bucks letting everyone know CYN is not AEW The Young Bucks letting everyone know CYN is not AEW 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vdp11BWYlA

The Young Bucks, whose arsenal is heavy with the said moves, took a shot at CYN, saying all maneuvers are all whole-heartedly welcomed in AEW.

