The Young Bucks tease an Elite reunion with Kenny Omega

The Young Bucks have recently been teasing a reunion of the original Elite trio. On Twitter, the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions have sent out several tweets hinting towards a potential reunion with Kenny Omega and did the same before this week's IMPACT Wrestling episode AEW Dynamite.

In one of their latest tweets, The Young Bucks posted a picture of when The Elite was first born in 2016. Back at NJPW New Year's Dash, the trio of Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson turned their backs on Bullet Club stablemate AJ Styles and stood tall over his prone body for an iconic photo.

Interestingly enough, when The Young Bucks turned their backs on former Bullet Club frontman AJ Styles, they did so with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' help. The Good Brothers recently reunited with Omega on IMPACT Wrestling, and Karl Anderson, in particular, has been teasing a potential reunion with The Bucks.

The Machine Gun even took to Twitter and shared an image featuring The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega from their days together in NJPW and claimed that Bullet Club is for life.

Are The Young Bucks on the verge of reuniting The Bullet Club?

Given all the hints that have been dropped by The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers, there is a solid chance that the former Bullet Club stablemates will reunite under the AEW and IMPACT Wrestling banner.

The Bucks are quite familiar with both Anderson and Gallows, and following their departure from NJPW, both Matt and Nick Jackson worked as the primary heavyweight tag team of Bullet Club. As it stands, The Bucks are the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions, whereas, The Good Brothers are the current IMPACT Tag Team Champions.

If Matt and Nick are to reunite with the already reunited Omega, Anderson, and Gallows, then both AEW and IMPACT could be treated to an all champions faction. This week's IMPACT episode will also feature Kenny Omega with The Good Brothers, and it remains to be seen what surprises are in store for the fans.