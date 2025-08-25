  • home icon
The Young Bucks threaten to take serious action in AEW following Forbidden Door 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 25, 2025 09:28 GMT
Young Bucks AEW
The Young Bucks issued a warning (Image source: AEW on X)

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, threatened to take action after they were mocked at Forbidden Door 2025. The duo was referring to something that happened during the Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

At Forbidden Door 2025, The Young Bucks teamed with the Death Riders and Gabe Kidd for a Lights Out Steel Cage encounter against the team of Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The match was filled with brutality, but it also featured a funny moment that made fans laugh out loud.

The AEW production team has been disrespecting Matthew and Nicholas Jackson ever since they lost their EVP titles. The duo unveiled a packet they got from the production team during the cage match, thinking it was thumbtacks. However, it turned out to be a bunch of sweet gummy bears, and they got laughed at by the fans in London.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson took to X (fka Twitter) after the show to issue a warning for the people in the production team who gave them gummies instead of the dangerous things that they asked for.

"Someone’s gonna get their @$$ kicked," the Bucks wrote.
Speaking of the match, Matthew Jackson got taken out by multiple people before getting pinned by Hiroshi Tanahashi. The team of Young Bucks, Gabe Kidd, and Death Riders suffered a defeat in the match.

The Young Bucks on their inspiration behind their current AEW characters

The Young Bucks are currently playing a character on TV where they make fun of themselves. During an interview with Undisputed, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson revealed the WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, as the inspiration for their current character.

“I think there’s a charm in being self-deprecating. There’s also a skill in being funny but still being able to go in the ring at the same time. Kurt Angle is a great example of that. I think it makes you more of an all-around entertaining wrestler.”

Kurt Angle also used to make fun of himself, where fans chanted "You Suck," and he made it a part of his character. It remains to be seen what's next for the Bucks.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
