"Their version of White Rabbit" - Jim Cornette accuses AEW of possibly copying WWE's strategy for top AEW stars' imminent return

Jim Cornette put forth an interesting perspective this week as he questioned the possibility of AEW imitating Bray Wyatt's WWE return for The Elite's rumored comeback.

After being suspended following the events of the All Out media scrum and subsequent backstage brawl, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were not mentioned on TV until recently. A few days ago, a video package was aired on AEW programming, indicating that the trio may return soon.

However, the method being used to re-introduce The Elite has led to accusations of AEW imitating WWE. Weeks before Bray Wyatt's return, the Stamford-based company also aired cryptic QR codes and clips to generate hype. The strategy seemingly worked, as The Eater of Worlds made a massive return at Extreme Rules 2022.

During a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran voiced his concerns about how AEW is possibly approaching The Elite's comeback.

"Is this the start of a thing where they are coming back and they are pissed off because their legacy and their contributions such as they were to this company were erased and now they have a chip on their shoulder? Or is it just a thing to get people talking, their version of White Rabbit and they are just gonna show back up?" (16:48 - 17:07)

Jim Cornette has previously accused The Young Bucks of burying an AEW tag team

The wrestling veteran has been outspoken in his criticism of The Young Bucks for a while now.

In another episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette spoke about how FTR had potentially suffered due to The Young Bucks.

"They [The Young Bucks] wouldn't put FTR over for the belts when it meant something for them to have all four of those belts. Because the ones they have now are absolutely meaningless in the United States of America. The three belts they have would have meant something if they had the AEW belts because that's the company they are on and the show they are on," said Cornette. [29:53 - 30:10]

It remains to be seen whether FTR and The Young Bucks will face each other again in the future. Meanwhile, fans will also be excited to see what's next for Kenny Omega heading into the company's final pay-per-view this year.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion about The Elite? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use quotes from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes