"There is always a chance" - Chris Jericho wants a first-time-ever match against 35-year-old star

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has always prided himself on working with different opponents whenever he gets the chance. He now wants to face a rising star for the first time ever. The name in question is Rush.

During his career, Jericho has always tried to stay fresh by locking horns with performers he has never faced before. Since joining AEW, he has had lengthy feuds with new opponents like MJF, Eddie Kingston, Adam Cole, and Orange Cassidy.

The Ocho's bouts against AEW's luchadors like Bandido and Komander are regarded as some of his best performances in recent years.

During a recent interview with WFAA, Jericho expressed his desire to work with El Hijo del Vikingo and Rush.

"I’ve worked with Komander and Bandido here in AEW in the States -- Komander was in Canada, [and] both those matches were tremendous. Maybe a match against Bandido in Mexico is something I’d be interested in. Vikingo, guys like that, Rush! I’ve never wrestled Rush ever. If we’ve waited this long to do it in AEW, maybe we’d do it in Mexico and make bigger money. That’s what I think about. There is always a chance, for sure.”

Chris Jericho was also asked if he would ever return to Mexico for a short run. The veteran said he was open to the idea, but only if an exciting match was presented to him.

“There is always potential. It depends on what the match is, though. That’s the cool thing for me at this point in time. I don’t have to ever go back to Mexico. I’ve spent so many years there, and I love my time there, but if a match came up that was interesting, I’d do it. I just went to Japan to work with Takeshita in DDT, and I’d never been to DDT before. I worked [in] New Japan specifically the last few years, but it was the match. ‘How could you go there?’ I really wanted to work with Takeshita in Japan.” (H/T eWrestlingNews.com)

Chris Jericho will be in action at AEW World's End, but who will be his partner?

On December 30, AEW will host its final event of the year, World's End. Chris Jericho is scheduled to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the show.

Jericho's Golden Jets partner, Kenny Omega, was also supposed to be in the match. However, after his recent diagnosis of diverticulitis, The Cleaner won't be able to compete alongside the former WWE Champion.

Chris Jericho still has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Jericho Appreciation Society has completely abandoned him, and with Kenny Omega on the shelf for the foreseeable future, who knows what The Ocho will have up his sleeve on December 30?

What do you think Chris Jericho will do at AEW World's End?