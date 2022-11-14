"There goes that friendship down the toilet" - WWE legend spills the beans on his real-life animosity with Triple H

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has opened up about his animosity with Triple H during his WWE stint, detailing an interesting exchange between the two.

After becoming one of the most talked about members of the WCW roster in the late 1990s, Jericho made the jump to WWE in August 1999. He made his debut in a memorable segment with The Rock. However, it wasn't easy for Jericho initially, as he felt like he was fighting a losing battle partly due to his real-life heat with Triple H.

But how bad did it get between Jericho and The Game? During one of his Jericho Chronicles Q&A sessions, the AEW star recalled a moment when he knew he would never see eye-to-eye with Triple H.

"I remember Triple H, when I first got there, he said 'If you ever need anything, give me a call. 'We were in San Jose, and I was trying to find directions to Stockton. I went 'I'll call Triple H, he seems like a nice guy, this will be the start of our friendship.' So I call him, and he's like 'Hello, who's this?' 'It's Chris Jericho. Do you know how to get to Stockton?' 'You want to know how to get to Stockton? Buy a f*****g map.' And I hear this laughter in the background of X-Pac and Road Dogg. He hangs up, and I'm like 'Well there goes that friendship down the toilet.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jericho puts the animosity down to him making a name in WCW and being seen as an outsider.

"There was a lot of animosity for real, because I had the audacity to come to WWE, people didn't like it. They didn't want WCW guys coming to WWE, because they felt we were inferior. So you could do ten things right, but if you did one thing wrong, you were under a microscope and you were in trouble. And those guys had pull, so they'd bury you to Vince [McMahon]." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Ironically, Triple H got his big break in wrestling thanks to WCW

Despite the animosity between WWE and WCW guys during the Monday Night Wars, it's easy to forget that Triple H's first major exposure in the wrestling business came in World Championship Wrestling.

Going by the names "Terra Ryzing" and "Jean-Paul Levesque," the current head of WWE's creative team worked for WCW between 1994 and 1995. He even wrestled on their biggest show of the year, Starrcade.

During his time with WCW, Jean-Paul Levesque mixed it up with the likes of Dustin Rhodes, Brian Pillman, and The Nasty Boys. He later left the company to join WWE in the spring of 1995.

Did you know The Game used to work for WCW? Let us know in the comments section down below.

