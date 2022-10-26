Booker T recently shared his thoughts on the rumors of Triple H being open for a CM Punk return to WWE.

Recent reports stated that Punk and AEW might come to terms on a contract buyout, which might include a non-compete clause. Following this, the prospect of The Second City Saint making a comeback at the Stamford-based company under Triple H's leadership has been making rounds in the headlines.

However, someone close to The Game's administration was reportedly not down to the rumored proposal.

Giving his thoughts on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was doubtful about the chances of a potential Punk-WWE reunion.

The NXT commentator, however, clarified that the former AEW World Champion might still hold on to his vow of not going back to the company with whom he had an unceremonious exit back in 2014.

"There's always a chance," Booker said. "But I don't think it's a big chance ... that we see CM Punk back in WWE. I don't think CM Punk wants to go back to WWE. I mean, CM Punk has made it perfectly clear ever since he's shown up in AEW, what he feels and what he thinks about WWE and everything in it." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Check out the clips from this episode:

A veteran official also gave his thoughts on the rumors of CM Punk returning to WWE under Triple H's guidance

Aside from Booker T, former referee Jimmy Korderas also chimed in as he shared his piece of mind about the possibility of CM Punk reappearing in World Wrestling Entertainment under Triple H.

While Korderas said that The Game has been hitting on all cylinders as Head of Creative, he thinks that the company still wants Punk after all these years.

"Do you need someone who has the reputation of Punk backstage to disrupt what seems to be a good locker room environment right now? I think right now… yes, it would be controversial. It would draw some attention, but at the same time, do you want to take a chance of stirring the pot a little too much?"

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas #StaySafe In today's #ReffinRant rumours! They say "never say never" in the wrestling business but a certain rumour making the rounds is making me question that & go 🤔 In today's #ReffinRant rumours! They say "never say never" in the wrestling business but a certain rumour making the rounds is making me question that & go 🤔 😉 #StaySafe https://t.co/D53IMq6XZh

So far, personalities like Korderas, Booker and Jim Cornette have given their opinions on wrestling's current hot topic. It will be interesting to see if other personalities will also comment to the talked-about rumor.

What are your thoughts on Booker T's opinion on the rumors of CM Punk returning to World Wrestling Entertainment after a possible buyout from AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes