"There's a lot of unfinished business" - Former world champion teases a blockbuster cross-promotional feud with AEW star Kenny Omega

Former IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann recently discussed facing AEW star Kenny Omega. At Impact's Rebellion 2021, the latter defeated Swann to capture the Impact World Championship while also holding the AEW World Title.

Before formally breaking down pro wrestling's "Forbidden Door" this summer with the historic AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, Omega facing Swann was All Elite Wrestling's first cross-promotional match.

On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Rich Swann disclosed that he still needs to settle some business with Kenny Omega, the man who defeated him to win the Impact World Title.

Rich Swann stated that he wants to get his rematch with Omega:

“There's a lot of unfinished business. We never got a rematch, you know what I’m saying? Man, I know that Forbidden Door is still open. Your boy Cass just had a world title shot at IMPACT against Josh [Alexander]. You know what I mean? And he's a part of AEW. Hey Kenny, this is a message to you. Don't be scared. I know you beat me, I know you beat me. But hey, don’t be scared. Let's run it back,” Swann said. (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

Rich Swann has highly praised former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Rich Swann thinks Omega paved the way for him to advance in his pro wrestling career.

During a 2021 interview with WrestlingSport, Swann claimed that his feud with Kenny Omega advanced his career and helped him achieve a very high rating in the PWI Top 500.

"Man, wrestling Kenny Omega definitely helped me get to the next level in my career, with the match I had with Kenny Omega, the history that, you know, we made, you know, with only two world championships defended, one ring, two different companies on pay-per-view. I mean, it got me into the Top 10 of 500 people in PWI and that's only 500 people that did that," Rich Swann said.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion recently re-signed a two-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. Fans simply have to wait to see Omega and Swann square off to settle their unfinished business.

