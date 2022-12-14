"There's not a more loyal son of a b***h alive" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on major star leaving AEW to join forces with Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on a major AEW star leaving Tony Khan's company to reunite with Triple H.

William Regal joined AEW in March 2022 at the Revolution pay-per-view. He helped start the Blackpool Combat Club and was heavily involved in the world title program. He ended up costing his faction member Jon Moxley as MJF became the AEW world champion.

In the following weeks, it was confirmed that Regal was written off AEW television as he was headed back to WWE to work with Triple H. On his podcast, Ric Flair commented on the move.

"I think it's great. I'm a big fan. It's a loss for Tony. Yeah, for sure. Every time I saw Steve on TV, he brought authenticity to it. Yeah. Anybody he brings out, it brings authenticity into and for Hunter, there's not a more loyal son of a b***h alive than Regal, yeah, and he, you know, he was with Hunter from the beginning and you know, like me. Only you know he had gotten through his his s**t. I'm never gonna stop drinking and he's dry." [46:35 - 47:50]

Former WWE star Marc Mero commented on losing a championship to Triple H

Marc Mero joined WWE in 1996 after spending half a decade in their rival promotion WCW. He won the Intercontinental Championship but dropped it to Triple H on Monday Night RAW within a month. Mero called the title loss disappointing.

"It was kind of disappointing dropping it I think a month later to Triple H, which was his first championship, was the Intercontinental title that he won for me. So it was a little disappointing, but you know, like I said, I look back on life and I don't get too caught up on things that go my way, so to speak," Mero added. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

That was the first title the Game won in the Stamford-based promotion. He went on to win 14 world titles and main-evented numerous WrestleManias. He is currently the head of creative at the company.

