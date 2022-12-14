Former WWE star says losing championship to Triple H was "disappointing"

Former WWE Superstar Marc Mero recently opened up about his Intercontinental Championship run in 1996.

Mero signed with WWE in 1996 after spending nearly five years in WCW. About six months after joining the Stamford-based promotion, the 62-year-old captured the Intercontinental Championship. However, he held the title for only 28 days before losing it to Triple H on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

In a recent interview with Ten Count, Mero spoke about his Intercontinental Title run, stating that although he felt ready for it, he later realized that the company was not going to push him.

"I thought I was ready for it. I mean, my wrestling improved so much. I mean, I got in at 31 years old. By the time I got to the WWE, I was 35. I've learned a lot over those years and wrestled some of the greatest wrestlers in the world that taught me so much, and I thought I was ready for it, or I felt I was. But I realized that company wasn't gonna give me the push. They weren't gonna get behind me because I only had it for a short time," he said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Mero revealed that he felt disappointed when he dropped the championship to Triple H.

"It was kind of disappointing dropping it I think a month later to Triple H, which was his first championship, was the Intercontinental title that he won for me. So it was a little disappointing, but you know, like I said, I look back on life and I don't get too caught up on things that go my way, so to speak," Mero added.

Marc Mero disliked his gimmick in WWE

After playing the character of Johnny B Bad in WCW, Vince McMahon gave Marc Mero another gimmick, Wildman Marc Mero, after signing him in 1996. However, the former Intercontinental Champion could not connect with his new persona.

In his interview with Ten Count, Mero disclosed that he felt uncomfortable doing the Wildman character.

"I didn't really get it and part of not getting it is like I remember Vince saying in the meeting, he goes, 'Can you do like a Tarzan yell?' I'm like, ‘I don't have a very strong voice.’ It was almost like Ric Flair's woo. Like they wanted me to do this Tarzan yell and I just felt so uncomfortable doing it. It was like, what is a wildman? Am I from a jungle? Am I like Tarzan?" he said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Today in WWE History 9/23/1996 Hershey,Pa. Wildman Marc Mero Defeated Ron Simmons (Faarooq) to Win WWE Intercontinental Championship in Tournament Finals. 25 years ago! Today in WWE History 9/23/1996 Hershey,Pa. Wildman Marc Mero Defeated Ron Simmons (Faarooq) to Win WWE Intercontinental Championship in Tournament Finals. https://t.co/gtjS96mHNF

