Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Marc Mero?

Marc Mero celebrates his 62nd birthday today, more than two decades after his WWE departure.

The former star is perhaps best known as the one-time husband of fellow WWE Superstar Sable. Mero had already logged quite the career for himself in the wrestling business before he brought his wife in as his valet.

The former Intercontinental Champion made his wrestling debut in 1990 and went on to work for WCW and later WWE. It was during his time in Vince McMahon's company that Sable worked alongside him. However, her popularity rose and she went on to become Women's Champion in her own right.

After the duo split on-screen, Mero's popularity fizzled out. He and Sable left the company in 1999. Mero was struggling with a shoulder injury at the time and walked away from his contract, which still had three years left on it.

What happened to Marc Mero following his WWE departure?

Mero went on to work for WCW and TNA following his WWE departure. He and Sable split in 2003 and their divorce was finalized in 2004. The former Women's Champion has since married Brock Lesnar and the couple has welcomed two sons.

Mero remarried in 2009, but a decade later, his union with Darlene Spezzi ended in divorce in 2019. The former star retired from the wrestling business in 2006 and at the time owned and operated the Marc Mero Body Slam Training Institute in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

The former wrestler and boxer has recently been traveling the world as a motivational speaker. Mero visits high school and delivers presentations about life, depression, anxiety, and overcoming some of the biggest struggles of his life.

Mero recently traveled to Martz Hall in Pottsville where he was able to deliver one of his presentations and open up about what it means to him.

"I'm here today to show these kids that they are true champions. Growing up in poor in the West side of Buffalo, I can relate to the struggles these kids go through when they are picked on or bullied. Seeing the amount of depression and suicide, which is now at epidemic levels, it inspires me to want to make a difference to hopefully get a kid to hang on. Maybe open up and not hold it inside." Mero added via Skooknews.

Mero adopted Sable's daughter Mariah when the couple married back in 1994 and helped raise her, the duo have since remained close following their split.

