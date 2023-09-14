"There’s so much opportunity" - AEW veteran urges employees "walk through a new door" after WWE UFC merger

An AEW veteran recently spoke about the WWE-UFC merger and advised the employees to jump ship if they are let go.

The legend in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. The veteran recently talked about how the wrestling business is changing ahead of the WWE UFC merger.

On his My World podcast, AEW star Jeff Jarrett also spoke about the opportunities it creates for employees to jump ship and take a chance in other promotions.

“It’s the only mindset." Jeff Jarrett said. "We could come up with so many old sayings, but I don’t think old sayings get to be old sayings unless they’re true. You can’t walk through a new door unless you leave the old door. It’s impossible to climb the mountain top unless you’re in a valley. Change is inevitable, good things happen. Nothing happens if you don’t take action, take massive, radical action. You gotta shake the bushes, try to make something happen, have some patience here and there. There’s so much opportunity.” [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Jeff Jarrett talks about Vince McMahon no longer owning WWE after UFC merger

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently gave his thoughts on the recent merger of Vince McMahon's company with UFC.

Jeff Jarrett has worked for Vince McMahon before, and the veteran was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Speaking on his podcast, Jeff Jarrett stated that after the merger, he believes that the wrestling business is no longer a family business.

"Today is the first day that the wrestling business can no longer say it's a family business. The McMahons were truly the last of the territories. Now, yes, it grew and went national, then went global and went public. But at the end of the day ... on Christmas or Thanksgiving or holidays, whether the McMahons sat around the kitchen table or not, it was still a family-run business," Jarrett said. [From 00:55 to 01:40]

Do you agree with Jeff Jarrett's statement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.