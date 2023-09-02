"What a moron. A true buffoon" - Jeff Jarrett has a choice few words for 35-year-old star's career

During the Zero Hour of AEW All In, Jeff Jarrett came to the ring with his stablemates Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh and started insulting the crowd. This brought out Paul Wight, Anthony Ogogo, and Scottish Wrestler Grado. The two teams brawled inside the ring, and Grado smashed a guitar over Jarrett's head.

During the recent episode of My World, AEW star Jeff Jarrett talked about Grado and called him a moron and buffoon:

"You too, folks, are seeing the attention-seeking, glory-hound wh*re commonly known as Grado," Jarrett said. "He's too much ... What a moron. A true buffoon," said Jarrett (H/t Wrestling Inc)

However, the WWE Hall of Famer also praised the 35-year-old during the show and credited him with reigniting the Independent Wrestling Scene:

"He is one of the, for sure, breakout talents that really ignited independent wrestling across the pond and kind of rode that lightning bolt," Jarrett said. "He obviously worked in Impact/TNA, worked all over the place, but he kind of parlayed that into a Scottish BBC series, an English BBC series ... He is a — in our words — stage show/Broadway; he's a sitcom; he does a morning radio show now; he's definitely much more than an independent wrestler. He's really had an incredible career." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Jeff Jarrett had earlier smashed Grado with a Guitar during an appearance on talkSPORT for promoting All In, and Grado's actions during the event were likely a payback for Double J.

Jeff Jarrett talks about the source of Bray Wyatt's gimmick ideas

During the show, Jeff Jarrett also heaped praise on Bray Wyatt, who passed away recently, for his creativity and originality. The WWE Hall of Fame said that while the Eater of the Worlds had a great production team with him, the ideas were solely a product of his mind:

"That character wasn't designed out of creative services, and I'm not disrespecting that," Jarrett said. "It wasn't designed at a wrestling school or anywhere. That all came out of Bray's head. And look, he's got some great producers — I won't go into names, but the people know who they are — those [involved with the Firefly] Fun House, and the videos, and the lighting treatments, and the magic of all the production, but it all came out of Bray's brain, and that's something that I believe the wrestling industry thrives on," Jarrett Said (H/T Wrestling Inc)

In August 2023, the Wrestling world was jolted by the demise of two greats, Hall of Famer Terry Funk and the Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. On a recent episode of Smackdown, WWE paid a touching tribute to them.

