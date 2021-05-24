"There's nobody close" - Chris Jericho thinks AEW star is the best wrestler in the world

AEW star Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to share his opinion on who's the best pro-wrestler in the world today. He thinks that AEW Champion Kenny Omega is a cut above the rest, and it's something that's beyond any argument.

On the recent episode of Grilling JR, legendary commentator Jim Ross revealed why he thinks Randy Orton is the best wrestler in the world today and not Omega.

JR's comments sparked a debate among wrestling fans, who began sharing their opinions regarding it, with some siding with JR, while others claimed Kenny Omega was better than The Viper.

Chris Jericho has now stepped into the conversation and chimed in with his opinion. Jericho tweeted that he has been in the ring with all the top stars in wrestling today and that there's no arguing that Omega is indeed the best.

"In my opinion @KennyOmegamanX is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring w everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close. Thats why Kenny is @AEW Champ-the most protected title in the biz. It’s Impossible to argue," tweeted Chris Jericho

In my opinion @KennyOmegamanX is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring w everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close. Thats why Kenny is @AEW Champ-the most protected title in the biz. It’s Impossible to argue. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 24, 2021

AEW's Kenny Omega is a proven big-match player

It's hard to deny Chris Jericho's opinion as reigning AEW Champion Kenny Omega has consistently delivered some of the best matches in recent memory.

The Cleaner has also raised the bar with his performances in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and AAA, holding the top titles in both companies to go with his AEW World Championship.

Omega will face PAC and Orange Cassidy in a three-way match for the AEW Championship at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 on May 30. Two weeks later, on June 12, Omega will defend his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Moose at Against All Odds.

Do you agree with Chris Jericho's opinion of AEW Champion Kenny Omega? Or do you think Jim Ross was right by terming Randy Orton as the best wrestler in the world today? Sound off in the comments section below.