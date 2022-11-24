"There's nothing wrong with me here" - Former AEW performer says he doesn't regret making recent allegations against CM Punk (Exclusive)

Former AEW Dark performer Tamilian Vineesh has opened up about his prior claims that he had suffered racial discrimination in the company.

Videos of Vineesh emerged on social media a while ago, wherein the former NXT hopeful appeared to levy severe accusations of racial discrimination towards the promotion and controversial star CM Punk. He has since explained that the clips had been leaked by someone else and were edited.

Going into more depth about his experience exclusively with Sportskeeda, Vineesh explained that he has since heard similar stories about CM Punk and felt somewhat vindicated hearing it.

"Nobody wants to stand up for themselves, nobody wants to come out and say this is what I've experienced... Certain things I said I still stand by, like CM Punk he was- if you ask me if he was a racist? I don't know. But at that moment when that happened, that's the first thing that come to my head: "oh maybe he's- he didn't like me." Because later after all these things happened I remember when that video came out, I got the chance to talk to a few of my friends and they told me they had very similar experiences with Phil Brooks. So I was like alright, there's nothing wrong with me here," Tamilian said. (11:41 - 13:13)

Check out the interview below:

Tamilian has gone on record to say that he has no plans to return to AEW even if the chance comes about, further wishing that he could erase his involvement with the promotion.

Tamilian Vineesh was contacted by AEW's QT Marshall after his videos emerged

bakedLIVE @bakedLlVE @VineeshhhhN : "I did have a experience with @CMPunk and I believe he acted the way he acted maybe because of the color of my skin, maybe the nationality, the heritage I represent, I don't know. But at the same time, I have experienced discrimination in @AEW absolutely. 100%." .@VineeshhhhN: "I did have a experience with @CMPunk and I believe he acted the way he acted maybe because of the color of my skin, maybe the nationality, the heritage I represent, I don't know. But at the same time, I have experienced discrimination in @AEW absolutely. 100%." https://t.co/Y8mbIx7EFa

Vineesh also revealed that he was contacted by QT Marshall after the videos of his accusations against Punk and AEW emerged. Marshall was Vineesh's point of contact during his time with AEW's Nightmare Factory feeder system.

Marshall was said to have questioned Vineesh as to when he suffered racial discrimination. Furthermore, Tamilian affirmed that he has evidence if a legal situation were to arise.

"I remember those videos came out and he sent me a text: "Hey when did you experience racial discrimination?" I was like, you know. You know what I had experienced...If they want to go against me legally they can. And I have all the text messages that this guy sent me." (14:05 - 15:00)

Vineesh remains active in taking independent bookings and praised his time wrestling in the Mexican and Japanese territories too.

