There's only one man who could be Stone Cold Steve Austin's potential WrestleMania 40 opponent 

Never say never has been a recurring theme in the industry, and for Stone Cold Steve Austin, this was the case for WrestleMania 38. History could repeat itself at WrestleMania 40 next year.

Before his match in 2022 against Kevin Owens, Austin had never competed in a serious match for almost two decades. In 2024, Austin could return to share the ring with an individual he has been linked to on several occasions. This would be CM Punk in his return to WWE before 'Mania.

It would have all the makings of a good feud. The fact that they have a relationship outside the ring could be used in the rivalry. A user on Twitter made a video that showed the possible video package for this feud if it were to happen.

Both superstars have been known for their aggressive attitudes and "I don't give a what" personas as heels. The clashing of similar styles would make this a must-see feud. Regardless of what happens during the match, the buildup would be the rivalry's highlight.

RVD on what it was like working with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Recently, Rob Van Dam was interviewed by SEScoops' correspondent Zack Heydorn at Starrcast VI, and he talked about his experiences working with Stone Cold.

He mentioned how, despite being at the center of everything and getting the chance to share the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin, there was pressure that came with it.

"I feel like no matter what I was doing like they always expected something more out of me and I never really understood what it was that they were expecting 'cause I thought 'hey you hired me 'cause of what I do, I want to do it let me do it.' Everyone wanted to put a little change on me or have me do 'a little more of this or get to know this guy a little bit better," said RVD.

He did not enjoy this as much as he expected and ended up frustrated.

"So for me a lot of that was so frustrating that it wasn't quite as enjoyable as it might have been on the outside."

Only time will tell if this feud between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin takes place, but the first course of action for making this a reality is CM Punk heading back to WWE.

