"It wasn't quite as enjoyable as it might have been on the outside." - WWE Hall of Famer recalls working with Stone Cold

A WWE Hall of Famer recently stated that working with Stone Cold wasn't quite as enjoyable as it seemed during his time with the company.

The star in question is none other than Rob Van Dam who was introduced to the WWE during the Invasion angle. The veteran is also the only superstar to hold the WWE and ECW Championship at the same time.

Speaking with SEScoops' correspondent Zack Heydorn at Starrcast VI, RVD spoke about working with The Rattlesnake.

"It was fun, it was good TV, you know but being in the center of it when I think about what it was like for me in my perspective I was dealing with a bit of political pressure, adjusting there. So I think about during that time I feel like no matter what I was doing like they always expected something more out of me and I never really understood what it was that they were expecting 'cause I thought 'hey you hired me 'cause of what I do, I want to do it let me do it.' Everyone wanted to put a little change on me or have me do 'a little more of this or get to know this guy a little bit better."

RVD further added:

"So for me a lot of that was so frustrating that it wasn't quite as enjoyable as it might have been on the outside." H/T:[SEScoops]

WWE veteran Maven says RVD never apologized for doing drugs

Former WWE star Maven recently spoke about working with RVD and his drug usage.

Speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, Maven talked about how RVD was never apologetic about doing drugs.

"When everybody thinks of Rob, most people are gonna think of 420. Rob does not hide his affinity for marijuana and like him or not, he doesn't care. Rob never made any bones about the fact he'd like to get high. He wasn't gonna apologize, he was never sorry that he was going to go get high. I'll be honest with you, I have no idea how he got past as many drug tests as we had back then. But then again, the wellness policy didn't exist during my time. Rob, I hope you are happy and somewhere I hope you are high." [17:46-18:20]

