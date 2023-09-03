Rob Van Dam was never apologetic about doing drugs, says WWE veteran

A former WWE star recently spoke about working with RVD and the WWE Hall of Famer's drug usage.

The name in question is none other than Maven, who wrestled for the company from October of 2001 to July 2005. Rob Van Dam is no stranger to using drugs and the veteran has been open about what he consumes.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Maven spoke about how Rob Van Dam was never apologetic about doing drugs.

"When everybody thinks of Rob, most people are gonna think of 420. Rob does not hide his affinity for marijuana and like him or not, he doesn't care. Rob never made any bones about the fact he'd like to get high. He wasn't gonna apologize, he was never sorry that he was going to go get high. I'll be honest with you, I have no idea how he got past as many drug tests as we had back then. But then again, the wellness policy didn't exist during my time. Rob, I hope you are happy and somewhere I hope you are high." [17:46-18:20]

Veteran Bill Apter says WWE Hall of Famer RVD's AEW appearance was an eye opener

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on Rob Van Dam's AEW appearance on August 2, 2023.

RVD made a shocking appearance on AEW alongside Jerry Lynn and confronted Jack Perry after he made comments about ECW.

The ECW legend even competed in a match against Jack Perry for the FTW Championship on the August 9th edition of Dynamite but failed to pick up the victory.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter mentioned that he was surprised by RVD's AEW appearance and labeled it as an 'eye opener'

"It's the fact that AEW has become such a huge company right now and a lot of people look at them as you know "The Competition" to WWE, and Rob Van Dam has been a WWE and independent guy in the last whatever years. But he's not gone to another major company so this was an eye-opener. I was surprised to see him on there, but I was pleasantly surprised 'cause I loved watching RVD." [3:02-3:33]

