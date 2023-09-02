"I still get heat" - Stephanie McMahon made an unusual request to male ex-WWE champion

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Maven recently recalled Stephanie McMahon asking him to get his eyebrows done.

In 2001, Maven participated in the inaugural season of Tough Enough. The 46-year-old signed with the Stamford-based company after co-winning the competition alongside Nidia Guenard. He spent nearly four years in WWE before getting released from his contract.

In a new YouTube video posted on his channel, Maven recalled his first encounter with Stephanie McMahon. He also mentioned that she made him do his eyebrows.

"My first interaction with Stephanie was in Tough Enough. For Tough Enough, we would literally film, I mean, all day. And then we would get to do our workouts at night. Now, where we would work out? Was at the WWE main office in Stamford, Connecticut. On one day, in walks Stephanie," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"And Stephanie, she was the first one that told me to, that made me get my eyebrows done. And to this day, I still get more heat for getting my eyebrows done like this. But if I don't, it literally looks like two caterpillars racing towards my nose. This is a much better look. Like it, hate on it, I don't care. Thank you Stephanie for telling me that." [From 08:32 to 09:14]

Check out the entire video below:

An ex-WWE star says making out with Stephanie McMahon with her "b**bs hanging out" was fun. Check out his comments here.

Maven praises Stephanie McMahon's contributions to WWE

Last year, Stephanie McMahon became WWE's Chairwoman and Co-CEO following her father's "retirement." However, she resigned from the Stamford-based company after Vince McMahon's return earlier this year.

While speaking about The Billion Dollar Princess in his YouTube video, Maven praised her contribution to the business.

"Stephanie is so far ahead of the curve when it comes to her thought process for this business. Stephanie was always very cool and, more than anything, Stephanie was fair with me backstage. If I did something that wasn't up to par, she was quick to tell me. But, if I did something that she approved of or she wanted me to build on for the next show, she was equally there (...) You're going to realize very quickly that she is not where she is because of nepotism. Not at all. She's there because of intelligence and because of the time that she's put into this business. I hope that she's able one day to pass this company off to her kids and keep it going for years to come." [From 09:15 to 10:12]

Stephanie McMahon reportedly did not want to kiss Eric Bischoff on TV. Check out the story here.

Please credit Maven's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here