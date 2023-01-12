"She didn't want to do it" - When former WWE star confessed to being 'excited' to kiss Stephanie McMahon

In July 2002, Stephanie McMahon returned to WWE after a few months of absence to become the new SmackDown General Manager. The Billion Dollar Princess then entered a feud with her Monday Night RAW counterpart Eric Bischoff.

During the October 31, 2002, episode of the blue brand, Bischoff, wearing a Vince McMahon mask, made a surprise appearance at a Halloween party. When the RAW General Manager removed his mask, Stephanie attempted to slap him. However, he blocked her move and surprisingly kissed her on the lips.

Speaking on his podcast in 2018, Bischoff recalled kissing Vince McMahon's daughter. The 67-year-old stated that he was excited to do the segment, although he knew Stephanie did not want to do it.

"I thought it was a great idea. I was really excited. Having [Vince] standing there directing the scene while I was making out with his daughter – I knew she didn't want to do it. It was like me and how I felt when I had to take a Stink Face from Rikishi. I am sure she wasn't feeling that, but she was a pro and as weird as it was, again, as a character you are doing it. I think it was a live segment, and as I am doing it I can hear the crowd reacting even though I was in a remote arena. But I can hear the reaction from the crowd, thinking, holy s**t, this is going to be great!" he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Although Bischoff thought his kiss with Stephanie McMahon could be the beginning of an entertaining storyline, he the Stamford-based company shortly after the segment.

Check out seven times Stephanie McMahon kissed her fellow WWE Superstars on TV here.

Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE

Stephanie McMahon started working in her father's company when she was only a teenager. The Billion Dollar Princess kicked off her career as a model and receptionist.

She later held several backstage positions in the Stamford-based company, including Director of Creative Writing, Executive Vice President of Creative, and Chief Brand Officer, in addition to being an on-screen talent.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement last year, Stephanie became Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE. However, the 46-year-old recently announced her resignation from the company upon her father's return.

