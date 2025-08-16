"There's Only Truly One Place," Says Legend About Karrion Kross' Future After WWE Exit

The recent exit of Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, from WWE has raised eyebrows. While the fans await their next move, WWE legend Bully Ray believes that there is only one true place for them to head next.

Kross and Scarlett began to command major popularity for their backstage antics in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41. Moreover, this popularity escalated to another level after Kross's work-shoot promo after The Show of Shows, and fans rallied for the Harbinger of Doom.

Despite that, WWE chose not to give him significant opportunities or to take big match losses. Moreover, the clock struck on Kross and Scarlett's contract on August 10, and the duo left the Stamford-based promotion after announcing their departure on their respective social media accounts. However, there has been a debate regarding the legitimacy of their departure, and a report has also suggested that even WWE's higher-ups have no clarity about whether it is a work or for real.

For now, the sky is the limit for the wrestling couple. Still, in the opinion of wrestling veteran Bully Ray, Tony Khan's AEW is the only place for Kross and Scarlett to write the next major chapter of their professional wrestling careers. The WWE Hall of Famer gave his take on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio.

“The reality is this, Dave. If Karrion Kross was to leave, or the contract came to an end, they both decided to part ways, one guy’s got to let go, or he quit, whatever. Whatever it might be, there’s only truly one place for Karrion Kross to go: AEW.”- H/T PW Mania

Ex-WWE writer says Triple H might have a problem with guys like Karrion Kross

Under the creative leadership of WWE CCO Triple H, many names with ample potential have failed, like Karrion Kross. Wrestling veteran and former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that The Game might have a problem with guys like Kross, and jealousy can be taken into account in such a situation.

"Everyone Triple H has a problem with, there is one thing they got in common. They are all impressive-looking, okay? Drew McIntyre is impressive looking, bro, and need I say Drew McIntyre is much more fierce looking and dangerous looking than Triple H ever was. Who else does he have a problem with? Karrion Kross."

With Kross set to explore the next chapter of his career outside WWE, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for him.

