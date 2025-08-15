WWE higher-ups are uncertain of the ongoing Karrion Kross and Scarlett situation  - Reports

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE departure seemingly hasn't gone down well with fans, as no one expected the real-life couple's run in the promotion to end abruptly. According to a new report, there's more uncertainty around the ongoing situation.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got over as talents during WrestleMania 41 weekend when Kross cut an intense promo, which felt like a shoot at the time. The popular couple eventually got over with the crowd, and fans wanted more of Kross and Scarlett on the weekly product.
However, their WWE contracts ran out on August 10th, and they didn't sign a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Later, both uploaded posts across social media, parting ways with the company. Unfortunately, many are still under the impression that it's all a work.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WWE higher-ups legitimately have no idea whether the ongoing situation with Karrion Kross and Scarlett is real or a work. Moreover, the current expectation is to bring the real-life couple back to a great reaction. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the couple in the coming weeks.
There are times when names in the promotion have gotten over with the crowd without a push factorized by management. While it used to be a thing of the past, names like LA Knight and Karrion Kross were able to do the same under the Triple H-led creative regime.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Triple H might've a problem with guys like Kross and Knight, and jealousy could also be taken into account in a situation like this.
"Everyone Triple H has a problem with, there is one thing they got in common. They are all impressive-looking, okay? Drew McIntyre is impressive looking, bro, and need I say Drew McIntyre is much more fierce looking and dangerous looking than Triple H ever was. Who else does he have a problem with? Karrion Kross... What does Karrion Kross look like? Who else does he have a problem with, LA Knight!" Russo said.
While Russo's theory hasn't been proven, it'll be interesting to see if Kross gets another opportunity in WWE in the coming months.