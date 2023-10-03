"There’s a reason AEW let him walk," "Jobber" - Fans erupt as another new WWE signing gets officially confirmed after Edge's departure

WWE's recent announcement of the signing of former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. has sent shockwaves through wrestling fans and triggered a frenzy of reactions on Twitter.

Pillman Jr. departed from AEW after his contract expired on July 11, 2023. He then reportedly signed with WWE, and he was set to start in NXT at the end of August; however, it didn't come to fruition.

The anticipation surrounding Pillman Jr.'s NXT debut has been building, fueled by intriguing vignettes aired on TV. These videos, airing during the September 26 edition of NXT, connected Pillman Jr. to his father's legacy with the Cincinnati Bengals, which created an extra layer of anticipation amongst fans.

It was reported earlier by USA Network confirming Pillman Jr.'s imminent NXT debut, referred to him as a "Superstar" and a "world-class athlete." This choice of words amused some wrestling fans on Twitter, sparking a mix of reactions.

However, not all reactions were positive, with some labeling him a "jobber" and asserting that he failed to deliver excitement during his stint in AEW.

Check out the reactions below:

Overall, the reactions to Brian Pillman Jr.'s signing with WWE were mixed amongst the fans. It remains to be seen how the promotion will use the former AEW star.

EC3 says former AEW star Brian Pillman. Jr needs to be careful

Former WWE Superstar EC3 opened up about his interactions with Brian Pillman Jr. on the independent circuit, calling him an "eccentric personality."

The son of the legendary Brian Pillman has been wrestling since 2017 and already worked with Major League Wrestling and in All Elite Elite Wrestling. EC3, who has worked with him on the indies, said he is also different from many indie talents.

In an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said Pillman Jr. would need to be careful of how he is within the promotion.

"Yeah, a couple of times on the indies and things like that. I like him [Brian Pillman Jr.], but he is a very eccentric personality. I think he should be requiring to hone in if he's going to get through that [WWE] system. Eccentric. Just loud, proud, you know, which I enjoy in people." [From 11:16 - 11:41]

Check of the interview below:

WWE has recently signed two former AEW stars, Pillman Jr. and Jade Cagill, while Tony Khan acquired the Hall of Famer Edge, who made his debut last night at WrestleDream.

