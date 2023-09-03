Brian Pillman Jr. is apparently "eccentric" in real life and would need to be careful in WWE, says former champion (Exclusive)

WWE reportedly signed Brian Pillman Jr. recently after his AEW contract expired, and fans are excited to see what he offers in a new setting. Former NXT star EC3 opened up about how Pillman is backstage based on their interactions on the independent circuit.

The son of the legendary Brian Pillman has been wrestling since 2017 and already has Major League Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling on his resume.

Following the end of the deal with Tony Khan's company, reports stated that Pillman had joined WWE and was preparing for his debut. EC3, who has worked with the former AEW star on the indies, said that the 29-year-old was an eccentric personality.

Being a little unusual isn't a bad thing, as Carter explained why he enjoyed people like Pillman Jr. However, EC3 warned that Brian would need to be cautious of how he is within WWE, where it would take some time to get used to the new system.

The former IMPACT World Champion said the following on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws.

"Yeah, a couple of times on the indies and things like that. I like him [Brian Pillman Jr.], but he is a very eccentric personality. I think he should be requiring to hone in if he's going to get through that [WWE] system. Eccentric. Just loud, proud, you know, which I enjoy in people." [From 11:16 - 11:41]

EC3 on why Brian Pillman Jr. is different from many indie talents

Ethan Carter III has been in wrestling since the early 2000s and has been through various systems in top companies. EC3 has also experienced the indie scene from top to bottom and admitted that he didn't often like having "phony" conversations with certain wrestlers.

On the contrary, Brian Pillman Jr. was unique and didn't indulge in the usual talk. Carter also had some advice for Pillman, as you can view below:

"I like people that are out there so I can just have real human conversations that aren't just about, you know, a typical indie wrestling bubble mentality of conversation and the phony brother talk. I'd rather have somebody who is bafflingly nuts, just talking crazy, you know, someone who I can jibe with. But this is a new system that has a far more rigid structure that he's probably have to water carefully." [From 11:42 - 12:18]

