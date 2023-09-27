WWE drop major tease for impending debut of recently signed superstar

WWE teased the arrival of Brian Pillman Jr. during the latest episode of NXT.

PWInsider had earlier reported in August that WWE had signed the son of late great Brian Pillman. According to reports, Pillman Jr. had started with NXT, after he was was seen at the company's Performance Center in Orlando.

During the latest episode of NXT, a vignette was shown, possibly hinting at the imminent debut of the former All Elite Wrestling Superstar. The video showed a glimpse of the 'Cincinnati Bengals', an NFL team which Pillman Jr.'s legendary father had played for. The vignette also had some WCW clips in reference to Pillman's time at the promotion.

Pillman Jr. was part of the AEW roster, before his contract expired earlier this year. He was part of a team called 'Varsity Blondes', alongside Griff Garrison. The second generation star could soon be making an appearance on live television, potentially at NXT's premium live event 'No Mercy' which is scheduled to take place later this week.

It will be interesting to see what the WWE has in store for the talented star.

Are you excited to see Brian Pillman Jr. make his debut on NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

