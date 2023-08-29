Former AEW star officially joins WWE - Reports

It has become somewhat of a commonplace occurrence for WWE stars to jump over to AEW in recent years. However, it is far more rare to see wrestlers make the move in the opposite direction. According to the latest reports, one of Tony Khan's former employees has seemingly decided to do just that.

Brian Pillman Jr. was linked with a move to WWE after his AEW tenure ended last month. The second-generation star was also spotted at the WWE Performance Center, and it seemed inevitable that he would make his debut for the Stamford-based promotion very soon.

According to PWInsider, Pillman Jr. officially started his time with NXT this week. Working for the sports entertainment juggernaut will likely help the 29-year-old develop all the tools necessary to be a top performer in the industry.

Only time will tell what comes of this and when Flyin' Brian will make his first appearance in front of the WWE Universe. Nonetheless, it looks as though the sky is the limit for the former Varsity Blonds member.

Brian Pillman Jr.'s lackluster AEW run

While Brian Pillman Jr.'s time in AEW had a handful of memorable moments, his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion was primarily unmemorable.

He participated in the Casino Battle Royal at the promotion's inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing 2019. Despite turning heads due to his obvious potential and striking similarity to his father, "The Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman, the young star was quickly relegated to AEW's weekly YouTube show, Dark, and used mainly as enhancement talent.

His burgeoning tag team alongside Griff Garrison as The Varsity Blonds brought a new life to Pillman Jr.'s career, although this pairing eventually fell into the shadows. Pillman Jr.'s most memorable moments in Tony Khan's company came opposite current World Champion MJF, though this was again short-lived.

Perhaps a move to WWE comes at the perfect time for Pillman Jr., who has seemed on the cusp of superstardom for much of his career but has been unable to break through that ceiling thus far.

