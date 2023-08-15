Latest update on former AEW star signing with WWE - Reports

A former AEW star seems to be on the verge of signing with WWE, but the deal is not done just yet. Wrestling Observer Newsletter has come through with all of the latest updates on Brian Pillman Jr.'s move to the world's largest wrestling promotion.

During his run in AEW, Pillman Jr. spent most of his time in a tag team alongside Griff Garrison called The Varsity Blonds. "Flyin' Brian" also enjoyed a well-received, albeit short-lived, feud with current AEW World Champion MJF.

Thereafter, his momentum in the company had virtually come to a complete standstill. His All Elite contract expired on July 11, 2023, ending his time with the promotion.

He has since been spotted at the WWE Performance Center and is expected to be announced as the newest member of the company's roster soon. However, according to Wrestling Observer, Pillman Jr. is still undergoing his medicals with the Stamford-based promotion.

Additionally, the report details that there are no creative plans for the 29-year-old second-generation talent just yet. But it seems just a matter of time before this deal is locked in.

Jim Cornette says Brian Pillman Jr. should have left AEW ages ago

Many have shown optimism toward Brian Pillman Jr.'s departure from Tony Khan's company, noting that he might now have more opportunities to grow as a performer. Former WWE personality Jim Cornette shares this sentiment and said the following on his podcast:

"It’s about time and I wish they’d done it sooner. Because it’s been obvious for, what, how long, that [AEW] weren’t going to do anything with him [Brian Pillman Jr]. He was not going to be featured on any of the television programs. We don’t what they did on YouTube. But we’ve also heard that the YouTube matches were just, you know, just rapid-fire matches. Just, you know, three minutes with green guys against green guys. […] He wasn’t learning anything."

Only time will tell whether Pillman Jr. ends up reaching the heights that many believe he is capable of, but many fans will be hoping that this ends up being the case.

