“There’s a reason he jobs out to Adam Copeland” - Fans disappointed after WWE legend’s 81-day title reign ended in AEW

AEW fans were disappointed after a WWE legend lost to Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, on Dynamite on Wednesday. The legend would be none other than his former tag team partner, Christian Cage.

Following his loss against Copeland, Cage's 81-day title reign as the TNT Champion also came to an end. It was a memorable championship run for Captain Charisma as he took his heel persona to a different level. The way he formed The Patriarchy and conducted his business was a sight to behold.

A fan on X/Twitter suggested that Christian lost the TNT Championship because he was playing second fiddle to Copeland, which is something that he was used to doing in WWE. The reaction from fans was mixed as some people agreed with the take while others vehemently rejected it.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

All in all, it was a great match, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two former tag team partners.

AEW star Adam Copeland broke his silence after winning the TNT Championship

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, finally achieved what he wanted after defeating Christian Cage to become the new AEW TNT Champion in his home country of Canada.

After the match, the WWE Hall of Famer broke his silence by sending a message to his fans and said that he intends to keep the TNT Championship for a long time.

"It's time for me to defend the TNT Championship. You know, I wanna be the type of champion, if you think you deserve a shot, fine step up. Right now, I'm sore, I'm a bloody mess. So I'll tell you what. Collision. London. The Cope Open's back. So anybody who wants to step up. Feel free. I don't plan on losing it anytime soon," Adam Copeland said.

Fans will undoubtedly get to witness another showdown between The Rated-R Superstar and Christian Cage. In the meantime, Copeland might have to deal with some new rivals in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

